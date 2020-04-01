Coronavirus In SA: We take plight of homeless seriously, says Tshwane administrator

Pretoria - City of Tshwane Administrator Mpho Nawa, accompanied by acting Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for social development Panyaza Lesufi, on Wednesday visited the Trans Oranje site where approximately 400 homeless people have been relocated to protect them from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. In a statement, Nawa said he was pleased with the condition of the facility, where the residents were provided with three meals daily, blankets, mattresses and hygiene packs. He said social workers were on site to provide additional support to officials and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in partnership with Tshwane. “The city takes seriously the plight of the homeless, especially with the aggravated risk of contracting Covid-19. This was a motivation to intervene,” said Nawa. He extended his gratitude to NGOs that are stationed at the site, including Doctors Without Borders, the University of Pretoria, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Laudium Disaster Management Services, and Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (COSUP). Tshwane said the partnership with the NGO sector has been instrumental in turning the tide against challenges with access to basic services.

The purpose of the government officials’ site visit was to ensure that homeless people are “accommodated adequately and provided dignified services” to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In order to have an understanding of medical interventions required, officials from the city’s health department conducted screening tests at Caledonian Stadium prior to their relocation,” said Nawa.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said Tshwane was refusing to work with local NGOs to ensure the safety of Tshwane’s homeless people during the Covid-19 national lockdown period.

“We have been reliably informed that the City of Tshwane has refused assistance from the local NGOs to assist the homeless. These NGOs who have offered to assist the city are rendering social services to the homeless community in Tshwane. The city has accused these NGOs of sabotage and of interfering with their work which is not the case,” said the DA’s Crezane Bosch.

“The city alone will not [be] able to render adequate services to the homeless hence there is a need for a strong partnership with NGOs. It is unacceptable for the city to refuse assistance from NGOs while it does not have enough capacity and resources to render much needed services to the homeless.”

Bosch said the NGOs were playing a crucial role in the lives of the homeless people by ensuring that they are fed, clothed and provided with proper shelters, as South Africa goes through a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Furthermore, it is alleged that these NGOs have submitted proposals to the city of Tshwane to assist with alternative venues and catering for the homeless, but these proposals were rejected and the contracts were issued to questionable suppliers to render such services,” she said.

“The city is currently taking all homeless people to Caledonian Stadium which is now overcrowded with more than 2,000 people. There is not enough food and tents to ensure that social distancing can be maintained.”

She said law enforcement agencies in Pretoria are “forcefully removing homeless people” from various parts of the city.

“The DA calls on the Gauteng acting MEC for social development, Panyaza Lesufi to intervene and ensure that there is a smooth partnership between the City of Tshwane and the NGOs. We remain committed to supporting both government and NGOs’ efforts in curbing the spread of this deadly Covid-19 virus.”

African News Agency (ANA)