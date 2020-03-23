Coronavirus: Public Protector closes service centres

Johannesburg - The Office of the Public Protector says all of its service centres around the country have been closed in a bid to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

In a statement, the Chapter 9 institution said it would temporarily close its 19 offices around the country from Tuesday.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the reason for the interim closure of the service centres was in line with the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a week ago in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa has been in a state of disaster for more than a week. More than 400 South Africans have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the media on Monday evening, where he is expected to announce stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Said Segalwe: “During the period of the interim closure, members of the public who wish to lodge service or conduct failure complaints will be able to do so via alternative means such as email, post, fax and the website.

“Emailed complaints can be sent to [email protected] while posted mail can be addressed to Private Bag X677, Pretoria, 0001. Alternatively, complainants can use fax line 012 362 3473, or upload complaints on www.pprotect.org.

“Those with customer complaints can email [email protected] while those who wish to track progress on their complaints can liaise directly with investigators via email,” he said.

Segalwe said executives, senior managers and provincial representatives would be on standby to attend to enquiries from the public over the telephone and through email.