JOHANNESBURG - The department of correctional services (DCS) on Tuesday confirmed a fire at its Leeuwkop Correctional Centre, in Johannesburg. "The DCS confirms an outbreak of fire at Leeuwkop, Medium B, Correctional Centre at about 13h00 today [Tuesday]. Fortunately, no inmates or officials were harmed or sustained any injuries," the department said in a brief statement.

Two cells were affected by the fire.

The department confirmed to News24 that the situation was now under control and that the cause of the fire would be investigated.

African News Agency (ANA)