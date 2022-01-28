Cosas demands R10bn from JSE companies to fund poor students in higher learning

Pretoria - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) on Friday led a march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton, to hand over a memorandum demanding nothing less than R10 billion, which will be used for registration fees for first years in 2022 and application fees for 2023. Destination: JSE Headquarters #COSASMarchToJSE#IamASchoolFan pic.twitter.com/tLOAF7TMgI — COSAS HQ (@CosasHq) January 28, 2022 The student organisation said that all companies listed in the JSE must visibly take part in transformation of the country and willingly ensure that the wealth that they generate is shared with ordinary citizens of South Africa.

Cosas secretary general Tebogo Magafane said there are more young people who now qualify to register and study at higher learning institutions, with the majority of them coming from disadvantaged backgrounds. He said this meant their parents could not afford to pay tuition fees and registration fees. pic.twitter.com/ahpPiZ1DNb — COSAS HQ (@CosasHq) January 28, 2022 “Companies listed in the JSE must sponsor building of education institutions this including colleges, specialisation schools and general schools to increase excess,” he said. Magafane added that businesses are beneficiaries of graduates who are produced by institutions of higher learning, majority of these students are products of NSFAS provided by the government.