Johannesburg- Hundreds of Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members have arrived at Orlando Stadium for the official funeral service of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.





Singing and dancing as they make their way to the stadium, the students said Madikizela-Mandela fought for students during Apartheid.





"Mama represented many of us during the dark days in our country. She fought with all that she got," said Sibusiso Twala.





Twala, who was speaking on behalf of Cosas, said Madikizela-Mandela's spirit should live on.





"We are here to ensure that the spirit of the mother of the nation lives on. We want her name to be remembered by many generations to come," he said.





Twala said they are expecting dozens of their members to also attend the service of the 81-year-old who died last week Monday at Netcare Milpark after a long illness.





"We are expecting many buses to drop Cosas members. As we speak, I am told that some are already using trains from Organge farm," said Twala.





The service is expected to start at 8 am.





@SthembisoMedia



