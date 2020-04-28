Cosmetics giant launches new hand sanitiser in SA, donates 10 000 bottles

Cape Town – World leader in cosmetics Revlon South Africa has just released a locally produced hand sanitiser to help the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hand sanitiser is being manufactured at Revlon's factory in Isando, Kempton Park, in Gauteng. Called the Aquamarine Instant Hand Sanitiser, it consists of 75% alcohol and will be available in 250ml squeeze bottles. Revlon has also revealed that it will be donating 10 000 bottles of the new hand sanitiser to the Gauteng Department of Health. Gauteng has recorded 1 353 cases of Covid-19, the second-highest number in South Africa. The country currently has 4 793 cases of Covid-19, with 1 473 recoveries and 90 deaths. Revlon SA’s managing director Tarryn Gordon-Bennett said that when the company realised the need for hand sanitisers, it challenged the company's manufacturing division to develop a top-of-the-range product.

“As soon as we became aware of the dire need for this essential product, we challenged our R&D and manufacturing division to urgently develop a high-quality hand sanitiser.

“I am proud to announce that this was performed in record time and today we are able to donate 10,000 bottles to the Gauteng Department of Health.

“It is important for us to assist the country in these challenging times.

“The Aquamarine Instant Hand Sanitiser will be available in a 250ml squeeze bottle. The formula consists of 75% alcohol, keeping hands clean and free of germs,” Gordon-Bennett said.

The sanitiser is available at all participating wholesalers and retail outlets nationwide.

African News Agency (ANA)