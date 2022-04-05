Counterfeit washing powder factory uncovered in Springs

A counterfeit washing powder manufacturing facility was uncovered in Springs, Ekurhuleni, the Hawks said.
Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks, together with brand protectors from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys assisted by members of the SAPS public order policing from Springs executed a search-and-seizure operation in Selection Park, Springs, on Friday.
“The search operation was preceded by in-depth investigations into the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit washing powder at the premises.
“Samples of the counterfeit products were purchased while the Intellectual Property Rights Section of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, based at the Hawks’s head office, were carrying out preliminary investigations along with brand protectors,” he said.
Nkwalase said the team found that the premises was a large-scale manufacturing and distribution facility.
“Huge amounts of raw materials including machinery as well as industrial sifting machines, unbranded washing powder along with counterfeit labels bearing well-known trademarks of various proprietors, sodium, filled and empty buckets, electronic scales, colouring and dye were seized for further investigation.
“The combined value of all the goods seized has not yet been established,” he said.
Nkwalase said criminal and civil processes were under way against a 42-year-old suspect who is expected to be summoned to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court for contravening the counterfeit goods act, once all investigations were concluded.
IOL