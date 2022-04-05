Counterfeit washing powder factory uncovered in Springs

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks, together with brand protectors from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys assisted by members of the SAPS public order policing from Springs executed a search-and-seizure operation in Selection Park, Springs, on Friday.

A counterfeit washing powder manufacturing facility was uncovered in Springs, Ekurhuleni, the Hawks said.

“The search operation was preceded by in-depth investigations into the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit washing powder at the premises.

“Samples of the counterfeit products were purchased while the Intellectual Property Rights Section of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, based at the Hawks’s head office, were carrying out preliminary investigations along with brand protectors,” he said.

Nkwalase said the team found that the premises was a large-scale manufacturing and distribution facility.