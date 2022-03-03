Couple arrested over Bryanston employer's missing millions

Andrew Butho Sipondo, 43, was employed by Bryanston company Turnkey Interiors (PTY) Ltd as a project manager between July 2015 and October 2020.

Pretoria: A couple charged with fraud and theft of an employer’s missing millions were remanded in custody in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes on Thursday.

Sipondo allegedly created fraudulent suppliers’ invoices and transferred about R4.5 million to three bank accounts belonging to his girlfriend, Silethiwe Patricia Zulu, 40.

The duo, accompanied by their legal representative, handed themselves in at the Hawks’ Johannesburg office on Wednesday after warrants for their arrest.

Sipondo and Zulu were immediately charged with fraud and theft. They appeared in court on the same day. They were remanded into custody, pending in investigation.