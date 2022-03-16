Couple found guilty of defrauding TERS of R10m

The couple, Treasure Moremi, 34, and her husband Moroko Moremi, 37, applied for TERS relief for over 500 non-existent employees.

Pretoria – The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found a couple guilty of defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme Fund (TERS) of approximately R10 million in 2020.

National Prosecuting Authority Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, explained that from May to October 2020, the couple who are directors of Denmeng Trading (PTY)Ltd, defrauded the Department of Labour by submitting claims for 553 employees, whereas only 22 people were employed.

“After receiving the funds, the couple reported themselves to the Department of Labour, stating that they were paid by mistake. After internal investigations by the Department of Labour, the matter was reported to the police,” Mahanjana added.

The matter was postponed to 17 May for sentencing.