Couple nabbed for ghost employees’ salary payout of almost R2.3m

THE Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday released a couple and an accomplice on bail after they were accused of defrauding a labour broking company of almost R2.3 million. Police said that between 2017 and December 2020, the alleged fraudster, Fancola Malekana, 36, a former contract manager at the Benoni based labour brokerage, Workforce, altered former client’s employees’ banking details with his and transferred the monthly salaries.

Story continues below Advertisment

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said further investigations revealed that Malekana equally shared the fraudulent proceeds with his co-accused, Mlungisi Sakala, 36, who was employed by Workforce's client, National Rubber Matmin, as a human resource manager during the period. “Workforce conducted an internal headcount and discovered a number of employees who had since resigned but were still receiving monthly payments. “The company suffered a loss of approximately R2.3 million within three years on ghost employees’ salaries,” Mulamu said in a statement.

She added that further investigations revealed that more ghost employees were allegedly created and their salaries were reportedly transferred into the account of Sakala’s wife, Charlotte Sakala, 35. The trio were released on R5000 bail each. The case was postponed to 29 April. | IOL