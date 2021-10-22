Court finds insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu guilty of murder

Johannesburg - The insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty on six counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud. Ndlovu, a former police officer, was accused of killing six of her relatives and benefiting from insurance claims to the tune of over R1.4m.

Ndlovu was convicted in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court by Judge Ramarumo Monama. Monama found Ndlovu guilty of the murders of Madala Homu, 2, Audrey Ndlovu, 3, Maurice Mabasa, Zanele Motha, 10, Mayeni Mashaba and Brilliant Mashego.

Ndlovu had been filmed by an alleged hitman while plotting to kill her sister and her children and her elderly mother, allegedly in a bid to benefit from insurance fraud again.

Her sister and her children were to be killed in a fire at her house.

Her sister and her children were to be killed in a fire at her house. The court also found her guilty of attempted murder for plotting to have her mother killed. Her mother had testified in Ndlovu’s defence during the trial. Judge Monama found that the state had proven it's case beyond reasonable doubt and rejected Ndlovu ‘s defence as not reasonably and possibly true.