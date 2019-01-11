Prospective students are left stranded at Unisa Sunnyside campus, after registration was stalled by student organisations. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has approached the Gauteng Division of the High Court of South Africa to seek an interdict against students who have started striking from January 7. "The university decided to approach the court to obtain this interdict in order to ensure that it brings to an end the disruptive effect of the student strike to its operations, including denying staff and students access to the premises of the university for purpose of work and/or receiving services on registration and related matters," said Unisa in a statement.

The interdict was granted to the university after the case was heard in court.

On Thursday, the disgruntled Students' Representative Council (SRC) at Unisa threatened to shut down the main campus in Pretoria after their meeting with management collapsed.

The university management and the SRC failed to reach an agreement on the demands put forward by the students' representatives.

The SRC demands that all students who completed higher certificates in 2018 should be allowed to proceed with registrations from January 2 and for all qualifying students to be afforded space in the university.