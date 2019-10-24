It is a "flimsy" argument that a rapist, who forced his mentally ill stepdaughter to be his sex slave for eight years, to use his age and illness to receive a lesser sentence.
This was the contention made by State advocate Nerisha Naidoo, who argued that Johannes Oelofse, 60, should receive the prescribed minimum sentence for the egregious acts he committed on Dominique Monaghan, 23.
Theresa Oelofse and Glen Monaghan, Dominique’s biological parents, gave written permission for The Star to publish their real names and photos.
On Thursday at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannes' legal representative, Advocate Marius van Wyngaard, argued that his client's age as well as his anxiety and depression, which he is taking medication for, should allow the court to be lenient on the child rapist.
Johannes was convicted in May of five grotesque sex crimes including rape; sexual assault; sexually grooming a person who is mentally challenged; exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally challenged person; and compelling Dominique to watch him masturbate.