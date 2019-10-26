The woman, 54, had filed for divorce after their marriage of about 30 years broke down, but they still shared the home. The couple may not be identified as divorce proceedings are pending.
The woman told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that she stayed in a bedroom on one side of the passage, while her husband had a room on the opposite side.
According to her, the surveillance cameras compromised her right to privacy, as her husband and the security company involved could watch her every move.
Although there were no cameras in her bedroom or bathroom, she said she could not move from the bedroom to the laundry room to get her clothes. Not only this, but she could not sunbathe by the pool, as the man could view her and her friends who visited.