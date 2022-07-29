Court orders police to prioritise Gardee murder investigation

Durban - A multi-disciplinary team will be set up to investigate how Hillary Gardee was kidnapped and murdered. This comes after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in the Gardee family’s favour.

The family filed an application with the court demanding that the murder case be prioritised. The family have also asked that Police Minister Bheki Cele be involved. The court ruled that the team must fully investigate the matter and keep the family updated every step of the way. It found that SAPS management had failed to correctly carry out their duties. Gardee is the daughter of EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee.

Gardee went missing in April and her body was discovered near Sabie in Mpumalanga. An autopsy revealed Gardee was shot in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Three men have since been arrested. Albert Mduduzi Gama, Philemon Lukhele and Sipho Mkhatshwa are due back in court next month.

