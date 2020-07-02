Covid-19 case at Ga-Rankuwa police station in Pretoria

PRETORIA – The SAPS in Gauteng on Thursday said the police station in Ga-Rankuwa had been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

“All communities serviced by Ga-Rankuwa police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19,” said SAPS provincial spokesperson, brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

“The community service centre will be operating from the mess boardroom which is situated further down in the same yard. The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Ga-Rankuwa police station.”

Peters said the telephone lines at Ga-Rankuwa police station community service centre would not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

"The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again,” she said.