Covid-19 cases in SA rise by 21 606

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday reported 21 606 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the cumulative total of cases identified in South Africa to 1 214 176. A cumulative total of 7 120 847 tests have been completed with 77 167 tests conducted since the last report, Mkhize said. “Regrettably, we report a further 399 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 11, Gauteng 69, Kwa-Zulu Natal 96, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 15, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 106. This brings the total deaths to 32 824,” the minister said. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.” Recoveries now stand at 956 712, representing a recovery rate of 78,9%

One of the cases confirmed on Saturday was that of Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Obed Bapela.

“The Deputy Minister took his 4th test since the outbreak of the pandemic after showing some symptoms. He received his results today, 09 January 2021. As per the Covid regulations, Deputy Minister is in self-quarantine,” Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said.

“The Deputy Minister has urged all South Africans to play their part by continuing to observe all health protocols, like regularly washing/sanitising hands, wearing a face mask that covers both nose and mouth and practicing social distancing at all times.”

Earlier this week Williams also announced that Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Deputy Minister Mahlobo remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home. All those who have been in contact with him will also self-isolate in their respective homes,” Williams said.