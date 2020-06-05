Covid-19 in Gauteng: Active cases rise by over 1 300 in one week

Johannesburg – Gauteng’s active Covid-19 infections have increased by more than 50% in one week, data released by the provincial health department shows.

Active cases – those of people who are currently infected and have not recovered or died as a result of the virus – have climbed from 1 279 cases last Friday to 2 590 cases in seven days.

The province’s mortality rate remains at 1% (with 37 deaths), while the recovery rate has decreased from 61% last week, to 47%.

The data also showed that on Wednesday, June 3, Gauteng recorded its highest daily increase of new infections since the virus arrived in South Africa in March.

On that day, 291 people were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus. A day later, on Thursday, 272 more people were infected – the second highest increase since March.

In fact, between May 25 and June 4, new infections surpassed 200 cases on six different occasions.

On May 25, it was the first time the province had recorded more than 250 new infections in a single day since the virus was confirmed in the country.

Gauteng Breakdown

In terms of the overall picture in the province, total infections rose by 272 to 4839, with the Joburg region having the most new cases with 144.

Ekurhuleni and Tshwane recorded two deaths each, taking the province's death toll to 37.



Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 4839 272 37 2275

Joburg 2319 144 15 131

Ekurhuleni 989 52 12 552

Tshwane 614 44 6 323

West Rand 436 25 4 60

Sedibeng 112 4 0 28

Unallocated 369 9 - -



DISTRICTS

In terms of districts, the Johannesburg area remains the most affected in the province, with the most active cases and the most Covid-19-related deaths.

The Joburg region has 15 deaths, 389 active cases and 1152 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni, in comparison, has 8 deaths, 190 active cases and 495 recoveries.

In Tshwane, there are 4 deaths, 143 active cases and 289 recoveries.

In the West Rand, there are 4 deaths, 244 active cases and 58 recoveries.

In Sedibeng, there are no deaths, 50 active cases and 25 recoveries.

HOTSPOTS

Provincial health data confirms that Joburg’s Region F, which includes areas such as Joburg South and the Joburg Inner City, have the most active cases in the province with 263 infections.

The other hotspot in the Joburg region is Soweto, which is in Region D, with 194 active cases.

Outside of Joburg, in the West Rand, the Merafong City has the most active cases, with 216 cases.

The data released by the province also shows that Joburg’s Region E, which include areas such as Sandton and Alexandra township, have the most recoveries with 300 recorded.

More than 6 million people had been screened as of June 3, with more than half of those screened being targeted via community screening.

The Gauteng had also since tested over 267 000 people across the province, over 70 000 more tests than in the Western Cape, which has the second most tests with just under 190 000.

