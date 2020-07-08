Covid-19 in Gauteng: Joburg accounts for half of the province's deaths
Johannesburg - Joburg continues to be the epicentre of Covid-19 in Gauteng with more deaths and infections than elsewhere in the province.
By Monday, July 7, the virus had killed 478 people in the province. Joburg accounts for 236 of these deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the department, the number of confirmed cases stood at 71 488, while 21 414 recoveries had been recorded.
Currently, 3 167 patients are recuperating in hospitals across the province.
The department also tracked down 36 828 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 23 103 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.
There are 2 705 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
71 488
|
478
|
21 414
|50 074
|
Johannesburg
|
33 750
|
236
|
12 617
|32 133
|
Ekurhuleni
|
15 807
|
79
|
4417
|11 390
|
Tshwane
|
11 481
|
72
|
2815
|8666
|
West Rand
|
4625
|46
|
971
|3654
|
Sedibeng
|
3120
|
45
|
594
|2526
TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB
Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.
City of Johannesburg: 32 133 active cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1 998 estimated active cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 2 363 estimated active cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 2 762estimated active cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 4 308 estimated active cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 3 656 estimated active cases
Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 4 082 estimated active cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 673 estimated active cases
Unallocated in Joburg: 271
City of Tshwane: 8 666 active cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 1 732 estimated active cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 458 estimated active cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 2 540 estimated active cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 1897 estimated active cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 155 estimated active cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 1 663 estimated active cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 162 estimated active cases
Unallocated Tshwane cases: 68
Ekurhuleni: 11 390 active cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 1 303 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 1 110 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 2 032 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 2 707 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 2 887 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 1 132 estimated active cases
Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 1
West Rand 3 654 active cases
Sedibeng 2 626 active cases
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.