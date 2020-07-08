Covid-19 in Gauteng: Joburg accounts for half of the province's deaths

Johannesburg - Joburg continues to be the epicentre of Covid-19 in Gauteng with more deaths and infections than elsewhere in the province.

By Monday, July 7, the virus had killed 478 people in the province. Joburg accounts for 236 of these deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the department, the number of confirmed cases stood at 71 488, while 21 414 recoveries had been recorded.

Currently, 3 167 patients are recuperating in hospitals across the province.

The department also tracked down 36 828 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 23 103 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.

There are 2 705 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.