Covid-19 in SA: 1 573 new cases, 38 deaths

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa now stands at 681 289, with 1 573 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

Mkhize also announced 38 more Covid-19 related deaths: 37 from Gauteng and 1 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 976.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 269 626 with 18 113 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 614 781 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%, Mkhize said.

According to a Reuters tally earlier on Sunday, more than 34.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 033 395​ have died.