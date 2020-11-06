Covid-19 in SA: 1 761 new infections, 72 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 72 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 866 new infections on Friday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 72 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 761 new infections on Friday night, which take the death toll in South Africa to over 19 749. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 19 749, and infections to over 734 175. The number of recoveries in the country stands at 675 593, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. South Africa has 13th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico and France having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 9.5 million cases, the most in the world.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4.9 million people in the private and public sector, with over 23 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Gauteng province has the most deaths, with 4859, followed by the Western Cape, with 4393, Eastern Cape with 3838 and KZN, with 3249, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 72 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Eastern Cape - 25 deaths

Limpopo - 16

Free State - 9

KZN - 8

Gauteng - 7

Western Cape - 4

Northern Cape - 3

“Regrettably, we report 72 Covid-19 related deaths today: 25 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Gauteng, 9 from the Free State, 8 from KwaZulu Natal, 16 from Limpopo, 3 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19 749. Of the 72 deaths reported today, 7 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Free State, 3 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in Northern Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation next week after the National Coronavirus Command Council meets.

