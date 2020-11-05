Covid-19 in SA: 1 866 new infections, 92 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 92 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 866 new infections on Thursday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 92 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 866 new infections on Thursday night, which take the death toll in South Africa to over 19 585. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 19677, and infections to over 732 414. The number of recoveries in the country stands at 671 579, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. South Africa has 13th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico and France having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 9.5 million cases, the most in the world.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4.9 million people in the private and public sector, with over 23 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Gauteng province has the most deaths, with 4852, followed by the Western Cape, with 4389, Eastern Cape with 3813 and KZN, with 3241, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 92 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Eastern Cape and the North West.

Eastern Cape - 27 deaths

North West - 23

Free State - 17

Northern Cape - 8

Gauteng - 7

Western Cape - 5

KZN - 4

Mpumalanga - 1

“Regrettably, we report 92 Covid-19 related deaths today: 27 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Gauteng, 17 from the Free State, 4 from KwaZulu Natal, 1 from Mpumalanga, 23 from North West, 8 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19 677.

“Of the 92 deaths reported today, 23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in the Free State, 9 in Eastern Cape, 5 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 4 in Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation next week after the National Coronavirus Command Council meets.

IOL