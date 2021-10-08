Covid-19 in SA: 132 more die, 924 new infections

Johannesburg - The Department of Health said 132 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa on Friday, with 924 more people getting infected with the virus. The latest deaths take South Africa’s death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic to 88 236 since last year. This as the latest confirmed infections takes the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country to over 2.9 million since the first case was detected in March last year.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the majority of new cases emanated from the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. BREAKDOWN BY PROVINCE Western Cape - 22%

KwaZulu-Natal - 19% Gauteng - 15% Free State - 12%

Eastern Cape - 11% Northern Cape - 7% North West - 5%

Mpumalanga - 5% Limpopo - 4% “Today the institute reports 924 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 910 681. This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 132 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 236 to date,” said Jimoh. She said there were 83 people admitted in hospital due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people hospitalised due to the virus to 5 637 in public and private medical facilities currently. Meanwhile, the Department of Health also launched its vaccine passport on Friday, which will enable South Africans to produce a digital and credible vaccine passport when travelling abroad.