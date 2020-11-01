Covid-19 in SA: 135 deaths, 1 371 new cases

Cape Town - The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 726 823 with 1 371 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday. “Regrettably, we report 135 Covid-19 related deaths today: 22 from Eastern Cape, 2 from the Free State, 107 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19 411,” Mkhize said. Of the 135 deaths reported today, 8 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 3 from Gauteng, and 3 in Western Cape. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 842 516 with 19 543 new tests conducted since the last report. South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 655 330 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

According to a Reuters tally earlier on Sunday, more than 46.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,195,428​ have died.

Europe's new Covid-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, propelling the region on Sunday across the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections.

Just last month, both Latin America and Asia reported over 10 million total cases in their regions. The United States alone has over 9 million cases with a rapidly accelerating outbreak.

Amid the surging cases, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have announced nationwide lockdowns for at least the next month that are almost as strict as the restrictions in March and April. Portugal has imposed a partial lockdown and Spain and Italy are tightening restrictions.

South Africa is currently under Lockdown Level 1.