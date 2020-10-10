Covid-19 in SA 2 364 new cases and 126 more deaths
JOHANNESBURG - Over the past 24 hours, 2 364 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified, taking the total number of detected coronavirus cases to 690 896, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.
A further 126 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported since Friday.
These incude 39 from the Eastern Cape, 35 from the Free State, 10 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Gauteng, 4 from Mpumalanga and 8 from the Western Cape.
The latest fatalities bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17 673.
The total number of recoveries now stands at 622 153, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.
Provinces are continuing to refine their processes of identifying Covid-19 related deaths as outlined by the national Department of Health on Wednesday.
Testing
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 388 171 with 28 066 new tests conducted since the last report.
On the international front, new cases of Covid-19 in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58 000 infections of the new coronavirus reported, according to a Reuters analysis.
Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases on Friday. Two other states recorded over 3 000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to Reuters data.
IOL