Covid-19 in SA: 37 people die as 942 more get infected

THE Department of Health said 37 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa on Tuesday, with 942 more people getting infected with the virus. The latest deaths take South Africa's death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic to 88466 since last year.

This as the latest confirmed infections takes the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country to over 2.9 million since the first case was detected in March last year. National Institute for Communicable Diseases spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the majority of new cases were from the Western Cape, Gauteng and the KwaZulu-Natal province. “The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (23%), followed by Gauteng Province accounting for 18%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Northern Cape each accounted for 10% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” said Jimoh.

She added: “The institute reports 942 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,913,880. This increase represents a 2.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 37 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,466 to date”. She said there were 70 people admitted in hospital due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people hospitalized due to the virus, to 5198 in the public and private medical facilities currently.