Covid-19 in SA: 370 more succumb to virus, as 7 773 more get infected

Johannesburg - Over 370 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, while over 770 more people were infected. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 70 388, while the 7 773 new infections take confirmed infections since last March to over 2.39 million.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the number of new infections was higher than Monday's new cases, but it still represented a lower case average than the past seven days. “The total number of cases today (7 773) is higher than yesterday (5 683) and lower than the average number of new cases a day over the seven preceding days (11 435). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” said Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, spokesperson for the NICD. She added: “Today the institute reports 7 773 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 391 223. This increase represents a 21.2% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 370 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 70 388 to date,” she said. Over 14.6 million people have tested for the coronavirus, the NICD said. Gauteng was still the province with the most new infections, accounting for three out of 10 infections compared to the Western Cape, with two out of every 10, while KZN represented 16% of new infections, and the Eastern Cape had one out of every 10 new infections. The North West accounted for 7%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and the Free State each accounted for 5%; and the Northern Cape accounted for just 1% of the country's new infections as of Monday.

There has been an increase of 650 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported Covid-19 admissions by sector. In terms of hospital admissions, 690 more people were hospitalised due to the coronavirus, taking the total number of people admitted to hospitals due to Covid-19 to 16 441.