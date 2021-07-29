Covid-19 in SA: 523 more die, 13 751 new infections

Johannesburg - Over 523 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, while over 13 751 more people were infected with the virus. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 71 431, while the over 13 000 new infections take confirmed infections since last March to over 2.4 million.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), it said the number of new infections was lower than Wednesday's new cases, and it represented a lower case average than the past seven days. “The total number of cases today (n= 13 751) is lower than yesterday (n= 17 351) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 436). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” said Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, the spokesperson for the NICD. She added: “Today the institute reports 13 751 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 422 151. This increase represents a 24.6% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 523 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 71 431 to date,” she said. Over 14.75 million people have tested for the coronavirus, the NICD said. The NICD said the Western Cape had the most new cases with 29%, followed by Gauteng, 27% and KwaZulu-Natal, 14%.