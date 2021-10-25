Covid-19 in SA: 9 people die as 146 new infections recorded

Johannesburg - Nine more people have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in South Africa, the Department of Health said on Monday night.

This come as 146 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The latest deaths take South Africa's death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic to 88,934 since last year, while the latest confirmed infections takes the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country to over 2.9 million since the first case was detected in March last year. National Institute for Communicable Diseases spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the majority of the new infections came from Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape.

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN Gauteng - 30% KZN - 26%

Western Cape -16% Northern Cape - 8% Eastern Cape, North West - 5%

Mpumalanga - 4% Limpopo - 2% “The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting with 26%. Western Cape accounted for 16%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases,” said Jimoh.

Jimoh said 18 million Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector since last year, with just over 14400 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Jimoh said there were 24 people admitted in hospital due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people hospitalized due to the virus, to 4194. She added: “Today the institute reports 146 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,919,778.

“This increase represents a 1.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,934 to date”. The NICD said the 7-day moving average for new cases showed that the infections were on the decline.

“The total number of cases today (n=146) is lower than yesterday (n=300) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=425),” said Jimoh. Meanwhile, over 180 000 jabs were administered against the virus in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said, taking total vaccination jabs to over 21.5 million. The Department of Health also said 96 000 people had taken their first jabs in the past 24 hours.