Covid-19 in SA: Over 1 400 new infections on Tuesday

Cape Town - South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 1 436 new Covid-19 infections across the country, and no related deaths on Tuesday. “Today the institute reports 1 436 new Covid-19 cases that have have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 686 556,” the NICD said.

Some 26 016 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, illustrating a slight increase compared to Monday’s total of 21 020. A 5.5% positivity rate is represented by the number of Tuesday’s new infections and tests conducted. Some 46 more hospital admissions occurred in the last 24 hours, however, the number of current admissions decreased compared to Monday.

Number of current admissions per day: • Monday: 2 482 • Tuesday: 2 478

Meanwhile, 92 395 vaccines were administered across the country, with Gauteng leading in this regard after administering 28 700 vaccines in the last 24 hours, followed by the Western Cape (12 970) and KwaZulu-Natal (12 347). Breakdown of SA's new cases per province: • Gauteng: 505

• Western Cape: 334 • KwaZulu-Natal: 257 • Eastern Cape: 81

• North West: 71 • Mpumalanga: 58 • Free State: 58