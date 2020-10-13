Covid-19 in SA: Over 18 000 people have been killed by virus

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 165 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 178 new infections on Monday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. This takes South Africa's Covid-19 death toll to 18 028, and infections to over 694 537. The number of recoveries in the country stands at 625 574, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. South Africa has 11th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico and France having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 8 million cases, the most in the world.

In South Africa, new infections are slowing in the country, but Mkhize has again warned about the dangers of a second wave on Monday and urged people to continue social distancing and wearing masks.

He said on Monday that the second wave would arrive if people were complacent and did not wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4.4 million people in the private and public sector, with almost 15 500 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Gauteng province has the most deaths, with 4461, followed by the Western Cape, with 4260, Eastern Cape with 3300 and KZN, with 3006, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 165 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Free State.

Deaths by province:

KZN - 50

Eastern Cape - 31, including 3 in the past 48 hours

Gauteng - 31, including 2 in the past 48 hours

Free State - 28

Western Cape - 11, including 10 in the past 48 hours

Limpopo - 5

Northern Cape - 5, including 2 in the past 48 hours

Mpumalanga - 4, including 1 in the past 48 hours

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

