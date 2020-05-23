Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 1 218 new infections and 10 latest deaths came from

Cape Town - South Africa’s 10 new Covid-19 deaths on Saturday came from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows. The three provinces currently have the highest number of cases in the country. The Western and Eastern Cape accounted for 1 038 (85.2 percent) of the 1 218 new cases reported on Saturday. Deaths and recoveries With 261 deaths, the Western Cape is also responsible for just over 64 percent of the country's Covid-19 related fatalities.

Across the country, 10 104 patients have recovered from Covid-19, Mkhize's office said.

Saturday's big jump in infections comes as South Africa prepares to ease down to level 3 lockdown in the coming days.

On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation to provide an update on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19, the presidency said.

LATEST BREAKDOWN



PROVINCE TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL DEATHS RECOVERIES % OF TOTAL Western Cape 13826 936 261 6126 65 Eastern Cape 2569 110 58 1036 12 Gauteng 2633 112 29 1776 12 KwaZulu-Natal 1777 45 48 880 8 Free State 196 5 6 121 1 Mpumalanga 97 3 0 58 0 North West 81 6 1 29 0 Limpopo 124 18 3 51 1 Northern Cape 40 2 1 27 0 TOTAL 21 343 1 160 407 10 104 100.0

The brigade of Cuban healthcare professionals who arrived n South Africa earlier this month the assist with the fight against the coronavirus has completed the madatory 14-day quarantine period and a team has already arrived in KwaZulu-Natal. Another team is set to arrive in the Western Cape on Sunday.

Medicine shortages

Meanwhile, the Weekend Argus on Saturday reported that supplies of antiretroviral drugs, contraceptives and anti-infection medication was running low at pharmacies across the country.

“Covid-19 is consuming existing resources globally, so drug manufacturers are now manufacturing supplies that are needed in the Covid-19 response, so the usual drug supply is disrupted,” Ruth Dube, the co-ordinator for the Stop Stockouts Project said. The project is the brainchild of six NGOs and monitors the availability of critical medication in order to assist patients whose lives are threatended by shortages of essential medication.

Part of the reason for some of these medications being in short supply coud be the decision by Minister Mkhize to extend prescriptions for chronic medications during the lockdown, the report said.

* The discrepancy in the national figures and those released by the Western Cape government is due to the different cut-off times for provincial and national reporting of covid-19 statistics.

