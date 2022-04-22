Covid-19 infections on the rise, health department closely monitoring the situation

Pretoria - The Health Department says it is closely monitoring the rapid increase of Covid-19 infections and will inform the public if the situation is alarming. On Friday, the numbers of daily Covid-19 infections in South Africa showed a spike of positive cases at 4, 631, with most cases reported in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

This is the highest number recorded in recent days reflecting almost 16% positivity rate increase. In April, the country’s positivity rate has ranged between 5 to 9%. Leading South African scientists have predicted the country could see a possible fifth wave of infections at the end of April or the beginning of May.

“An increase in cases is expected, not just because of an increase in gatherings but probably more based on the timing. An increase has been expected for end April/beginning May based on timing of previous surges,” said senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Ridhwaan Suliman. Meanwhile in the last 24 hours, a total of 52, 281 people have been vaccinated. Gauteng had the most numbers with 13, 576 followed by the Eastern Cape with 6, 987 jabs administered. On Friday, the numbers of daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa show a spike of positive cases at 4, 631 of which most were in Gauteng. Presenting his department’s annual report to Parliament on Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the government has their focus on the increasing infection rates, but hopefully it wont be at an alarming rate and disrupt government from its current programmes.

