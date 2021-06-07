Covid-19 infections rising in Joburg CBD, Pretoria CBD, Randburg and Bedfordview, says Gauteng Health Department

JOHANNESBURG: More than 2 870 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Gauteng, with the Johannesburg and Tshwane districts accounting for over 70% of the new cases in the province.

More than 11 411 people have succumbed to the virus in the province, with over 400 000 previously infected people recovering from it.

On Sunday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced 45 more Covid-19-related deaths – taking the death to over 56 974. He said there were over 5 000 new infections reported. To date, more than 3.3 million South Africans have been vaccinated, he said.

In the Gauteng Health Department’s daily Covid-19 communique, the statistics showed cases were rapidly rising in the Johannesburg Inner City region, Randburg, Bedfordview, Roodepoort, and Mfuleni.

These regions had more 150 new infections in the past 24 hours, the Gauteng Health Department statistics show.

New cases by region:

Johannesburg - 1018

Tshwane - 922

Ekurhuleni - 479

West Rand - 232

Sedibeng - 199

“The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, as at June 6, 2021, sits at 474 484 with 441 008 recoveries and 11 411 deaths.

“A total number of 3 074 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities.

“As of Sunday, 06 June 2021, 499 533 people have been registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). A total of 346 914 people have been vaccinated in the province as at June 4, 2021,” said Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Rising cases

In terms of rising cases in the regions, the statistics show there were three sub-regions with more than 150 new infections in the Johannesburg region.

The first region, Region F, which covers the Joburg Inner City and Joburg South areas, had 197 new infections. More than 497 people have succumbed to the Covid-19 since last year in this sub-region.

The second region, is Region B, which includes suburbs such as Randburg, Rosebank and Parktown. There were over 194 new infections in the area, while 317 people have died from Covid-19 since last March in this sub-region.

The third region with over 150 new infections in Joburg is Region C, which includes areas such as Roodepoort, Northgate and Constantia Kloof, had over 178 new cases. Over 389 deaths have been reported in this sub-region.

In Tshwane, three sub-regions had more than 150 new infections.

In Region 3, which has the most in the City of Tshwane, areas such as Atteridgeville, Inner Pretoria and Pretoria West had over 290 new cases – making it the sub-region in Gauteng with the most new infections.

In Region 4, which has areas such as Waterkloof, Brooklyn and Hatfield, there were 213 new infections.

In Region 5, which has Mamelodi, Equestria and Mooikloof, there were 186 new cases reported.

In Ekurhuleni, Region North 2, which has areas such as Bedfordview, Boksburg and Benoni, there were 194 new cases reported. This was the only sub-region in Ekurhuleni with more than 150 new infections.

IOL