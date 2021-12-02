Covid-19 latest: Over 11 000 new infections in SA as 44 more die, with 8000 more infections from Gauteng

Rustenburg - New daily Covid-19 cases in South Africa jumped to over 11 000 with 44 deaths on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today the institute reports 11,535 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,988,148. This increase represents a 22.4 percent positivity rate.

“As per the national department of health, a further 44 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,915 to date,” the institute said. The majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng which registered 8 280 or 72 percent of the reported cases, followed by Western Cape 727 case (6 percent). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 630 which was five percent of the reported cases, Limpopo 421, Mpumalanga 454, North West 497.

Free State accounted for 251 of the reported cases, Eastern Cape 194 and Northern Cape 81. On Wednesday, 8 561 new cases were reported with 28 Covid-19 related deaths. According to the institute, so far 19,580,433 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.