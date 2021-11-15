Covid-19: SA records 262 new cases and 8 deaths

SOUTH Africa recorded 262 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said. “Today the institute reports 262 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 925 939. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further eight Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 484 to date.“ The NICD said a total of 18 917 933 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. NICD said the majority of new cases yesterday are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 15%.

Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The NICD said in the statement there might be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape. This is because the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests.