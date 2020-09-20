Covid latest: 13 new deaths, 1 555 more infections as SA enters level 1 at midnight

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 13 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 555 new infections on Sunday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 15 953, and infections to over 661 211. South Africa has the eighth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind the USA, Brazil, India, Russia. Peru, Columbia and Mexico. New infections are slowing in the country and from midnight, the country will enter into alert level 1 of the lockdown. Covid-19 related deaths in the country have also slowed significantly from the heights of 572 daily deaths in July, to double digit deaths since mid-September.

Globally, active cases stand at just over 7.4 million, while Covid-19 related deaths stand at 963 000 and recoveries stand at over 22.7 million..

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4 million people in the private and public sector, with almost 16 800 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 4117, Gauteng with 4030, Eastern Cape with 3070and KZN, with 2531, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 13 deaths, Mkhize said the deaths came from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN.

Deaths by province:

Western Cape - 6

Eastern Cape - 3

Gauteng - 3

KZN - 1

“Regrettably, we report 13 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng and 6 from Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 953.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 590 071 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,2%,” said Mkhize.

IOL