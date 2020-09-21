Covid latest: 39 new deaths, 725 more infections for South Africa

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 39 more Covid-19 related deaths and 725 new infections on Monday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 15 992, and infections to over 661 936. South Africa has the eighth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind the USA, Brazil, India, Russia. Peru, Columbia and Mexico. New infections are slowing in the country and from midnight, the country will enter into alert level 1 of the lockdown. Covid-19 related deaths in the country have also slowed significantly from the heights of 572 daily deaths in July, to double digit deaths since mid-September.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4 million people in the private and public sector, with almost 6100 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 4121, Gauteng with 4039, Eastern Cape with 3079 and KZN, with 2532, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 39 deaths, Mkhize said the deaths came from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN.

Deaths by province:

North West - 16

Gauteng - 9

Eastern Cape - 9

Western Cape - 4

KZN - 1

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

“Our recoveries now stand at 591 208 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%,” said Mkhize.

