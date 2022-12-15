Johannesburg - Two crashes on the N1 have caused traffic gridlock on at least three highways in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon. The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) reported two accidents on the N1 – the first on the N1 North near Waterfall City between a truck and a van and another on the N1 South between a bus and three cars. These caused snaking queues on the N1, the M1 and N3 freeways around the vicinity of the Waterfall City area.

On the M1 freeway, snaking queues from the Grayston Drive off-ramp in Sandton were experienced all the way to the Buccleuch interchange. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers were on the scene of both accidents and from the preliminary information received no injuries had been reported. He urged motorists to be patient while officers were busy at both accident scenes.

“There’s been an accident on the N1 North after the Buccleuch interchange in Waterfall City involving two vehicles. “Three lanes are blocked off to traffic which is causing heavy delays on the M1 North and N3 North travelling towards the Buccleuch interchange joining the N1 North. “There’s also been an accident on the N1 South in Waterfall City before the Buccleuch interchange involving a bus and three other vehicles. Traffic is heavy on the N1 South from Allandale Road,” he said.

