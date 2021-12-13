Criminals becoming sophisticated, warns SBV after fake cash-in-transit van attempted robbery

Pretoria - Cash solutions security company SBV Services said the cash-in-transit vehicle used by a group of criminals who rocked up at a retail outlet in Pretoria West, purporting to be security personnel intending to transport cash, does not belong to it, but the registration belongs to a bona fide SBV vehicle. Mark Barrett, Group CEO of SBV Services, said the bogus security personnel used a cloned SBV Services licence plate and were wearing outfits similar to SBV uniforms.

“The vehicle in this incident was unmarked and does not belong to SBV,” said Barrett. He said the attempt to collect the money from the retail outlet on Wednesday was thwarted by the vigilant staff at the business. “We commend our customer for being vigilant and for following the SBV standard operating procedures that successfully prevented a cash loss. SBV has stringent standard operating procedures in place to prevent this type of attack from being successful,” said Barrett.

"If we collect your cash, we appeal to all business owners to ensure that you and your employees are aware of SBV's unique procedures and that if you have any concerns at all to please contact SBV's risk management centre on 086 198 8822 or 011 298 3939." Barrett said the incident, which has set tongues wagging in South Africa, was "unusual". "While this type of incident is unusual, it is a reminder that this is a high crime season, and criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated and brazen. We do not tolerate crime, and our investigations unit works closely with the SAPS and other stakeholders to protect our people and assets," said Barrett.

He appealed to community members with information about the incident to come forward. “If you are a member of the public with any information on this incident, please contact SBV’s early warning robbery hotline. This line is active 24/7, and members of the public may contact 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team,” said Barrett. “All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained.”

Criminals purporting to be from security company SBV allegedly tried to collect money from a Pretoria business. Photo: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee raised the alarm on the vehicle on Twitter on Thursday, sharing pictures of the car and its Gauteng registration number plates. “Be on the lookout for a white cash vehicle with a cloned SBV number plate DM82HSGP. They tried to collect cash from a client in Pretoria West. The suspects were wearing SBV South Africa uniforms with bulletproof vests,” said Abramjee. Hundreds of Twitter users reacted to the news, with many questioning how criminals could be in possession of such a rare vehicle.