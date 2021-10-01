Crocodile rescued as police arrest five with drugs worth R200K in Roodepoort

Johannesburg - Gauteng police investigators, on Thursday night, arrested five suspects who were allegedly caught with drugs worth R200 000 in the Roodepoort area, as well as a crocodile on the premises. Police said the suspects were arrested after they received a tip off and they acted, saying cracking down on drug dealing was a priority for the police service.

Police said the five were arrested by detectives from the Organised Crime Investigations, Forensic Services and West Rand K-9 unit. The police had to call in officials from the SPCA to handle the crocodile that was found on the premises. “Furthermore, a crocodile was also found on the premises. SPCA was called to handle the reptile,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

They have been charged with being in possession of drugs and dealing in drugs. Masondo said police received a tip off about the alleged drug dealing which was taking place nearby two schools in the community and immediately operationalised a plan. “The members conducted a search of the premises and recovered various types of narcotics which include hydrophonic dagga, dagga trees and edible narcotics,” he said.

He said police valued the drugs at over R200 000 and they also recovered two firearms. Meanwhile, in another incident In Dainfern, Johannesburg, the Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Unit secured a search warrant and recovered crystal meth worth R400 000. Masondo said four suspects - including three women, were arrested.

Gauteng top cop Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said: "This successful arrest and seizure is huge leap in the direction of rooting out drugs in our society. “It is imperative that community members report suspicious and criminal activities in their area to the police," said Mawela. The suspects are expected to appear in court in due course.