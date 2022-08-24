CSIR receives lab equipment donation from Japan to help with marine plastic waste.

Rustenburg - The government of Japan has donated biodegradation assessment laboratory equipment to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria. The laboratory equipment forms part of a three-year project funded by the government of Japan, through the UN Industrial Development Organization, to combat the marine plastic litter issue in South Africa.

This follows a bilateral meeting held between President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the late Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on June 29 in 2019, ahead of the G20 Osaka Summit. At that meeting, Abe committed that Japan would make funds available to assist South Africa in addressing the leakage of plastic waste into the environment, especially in the marine environment. The laboratory equipment includes a respirometer, an automated titration system and an elemental analyser. This would enable the CSIR, through their biodegradation facility, to test and verify biodegradation claims of alternative materials, including compostable plastics, as viable alternatives for problematic products.

Speaking at the handover on Tuesday, the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Barbara Creecy, said inadequate waste management poses a significant threat to the environment. She said it caused pollution to soil and ground water and undermined ecosystem functions and services. “Marine plastic waste is a global problem that threatens biodiversity and wildlife. Marine plastic litter originates mostly on land from single-use plastics. When these products and packaging are not properly disposed of, they leak into the environment.

“To improve waste management in South Africa, we have to progressively increase the number of households with access to weekly waste collection, improve landfill compliance and look to the future of waste disposal beyond land filling. In this regard, the reduction and recycling of waste plays and important role,” she said. She said the government was aiming to divert 40% of waste from landfill within five years through reuse, recycling, recovery and alternative waste treatment. “We aim to reduce the current amount of waste by about 25% over the same period and ensure a further 20% of waste is reused in the economic value chain.

“Government has over the past year introduced Extended Producer Responsibility schemes for the packaging, eWaste and lighting sectors. We are consulting on extending these schemes for batteries, pesticides and lubricant oils.” Creecy said at present, bioplastics represent less than 1% of plastics produced annually, but the rising demand, and an increase in more sophisticated applications, meant production capacity was set to increase. “Bioplastic alternatives exist for many current plastic products, and we expect consumer choice to drive their mainstreaming and increased uptake over time.”

She said data published by the packaging sector before the Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations coming into effect estimated that waste reclaimers collect 80-90% of post-consumer paper and packaging for recycling. “Government, industry and civil society recognise the important role waste reclaimers play in the diversion of valuable resources away from landfill, and the need to formalise and protect these livelihoods and the circular economy they promote.” Creecy said a notable feature of the agreement between UN Industrial Development Organization, the government of South Africa and the government of Japan was the recognition of the informal sector’s role in waste management and the critical link they provide between households and recycling enterprises.