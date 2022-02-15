’Culprit’ sought after dumped foetus found on Valentine’s Day

POLICE have opened a case of concealment of birth following the discovery of a dumped foetus in an open veld in Lenasia South on Valentine’s Day. Sergeant Khalipha Mvula, spokesperson for the Lenasia South police, said the grim find was made by a passer-by who was walking on a footpath near Annapurna Street in Lenasia South extension 4.

“Police were immediately notified about the dumped foetus. All the necessary role players were summoned to the crime scene and the foetus was removed by government pathological services and taken to Sebokeng government mortuary,” said Mvula. “No arrests have been made at this stage.” The SAPS has appealed to community members to come forward with any information that could lead to the apprehension of the “culprit” by contacting Lenasia South SAPS on 010 230 0481 or by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Last month, police in Lenasia South started murder investigations following the discovery of the body of a young woman with a slit throat, lying in a veld. “At around 4.45pm a member of the public had gone to the open veld near Daxina Clinic to dump garbage, when he made the gruesome find of the body dumped in the open veld. He immediately alerted local police,” Mvula said at the time. Upon examination of the body, it was established the woman’s throat had been slit.