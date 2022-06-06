D-Day for ‘Crusaders’ leader Harry Knoesen who planned to overthrow government

Durban: The alleged leader of the Crusaders organisation that planned and conspired to overthrow the government will be sentenced on Monday in the Middelburg Regional Court. Harry Knoesen faces charges of the contravention of Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Matters Act.

It is alleged that Knoesen, the fifth accused and member of the “Crusaders” right-wing organisation, prepared and planned to carry out terrorist attacks on government institutions and the African population in South Africa on 28 November 2019. They allegedly planned to overthrow the government and replace it with a government led by the organisation. Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said this objective would be achieved by carrying out attacks on military and police installations as well as on informal settlements occupied by African persons.

Mogale said judgment and sentencing proceedings are expected. In December, two members of a right-wing group were jailed to eight years behind bars. IOL reported Eric Donald Abrahams, 55, and Errol Abrahams, 50, members of the Crusaders right-wing organisation, planned to stage terror attacks at malls during the Black Friday frenzy in November 2019.

