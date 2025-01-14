DA and ActionSA demand probe into Crime Intelligence's R22.7 million splurge on luxury hotel

Questions have been raised about a luxury hotel purchase, in Pretoria North, by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Crime Intelligence. In a statement, the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on State Security, Dianne Kohler Barnard, says the DA has written to the Inspector-General for Intelligence to request that his office investigate the buy.

According to reports, the R22.7 million, five-star, 24-bedroom hotel was bought in October last year. Reports claim that the property has an infinity pool, restaurant, gym, three bars, steam room and dining rooms. It is alleged that the purchase was signed off by Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Dumisani Khumalo and chief financial officer, Major General Philani Lushaba. Kohler Barnard said if the purchase was meant to be a secret, the fact that it was splashed in the news, spoke volumes about the unit's ability to keep a secret.

"The purchase also raises the question as to whether or not Crime Intelligence had first approached the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) to seek out vacant public property that is fit for purpose, instead of spending millions on a boutique hotel. Had Crime Intelligence instead obtained a property from the DPWI, the cost would no doubt have been substantially less, if not zero," she said. She added that DPWI Minister, Dean Macpherson, confirmed having no knowledge of the buy. ActionSA has also called for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the purchase.

Party MP, Dereleen James, said the buy was a misuse of funds meant for covert operations and equates to the abuse of police resources. "Shockingly, this revelation comes at a time when Crime Intelligence is grappling with resource constraints, leaving the division exposed to critical inefficiencies. Consequently, officers are severely under-resourced and unable to perform their duties effectively, while SAPS's crime detection and prevention efforts are severely hampered by gross mismanagement and blatant abuse of power and resources," James said.