DA calls for probe after top Sedibeng officials accused of soliciting R1 million bribe

DURBAN - THE Democratic Alliance has called for an urgent investigation into claims that officials in Sedibeng solicited a R1 million bribe from Mafoko Security Patrols Pty (Ltd).

DA Constituency Head in Emfuleni, Kingsol Chabalala, said the party was in possession of a letter written by the Mafoko Security Patrol Regional Manager, Kgalaleo Frank Machete, dated September 24, 2020, addressed to the late Sedibeng District Municipal Manager, Stanley Khanyile.

"The letter states that they are reporting the following Sedibeng officials; Motsoaledi Makhutle, who is now the Acting Municipal Manager, Kajal Wiese who is now the Acting Chief Financial Officer for Sedibeng District Municipality, as well as Motsomi Mathe and Thomas Mkaza who are no longer working at the Sedibeng District Municipality and are now working for a certain municipality in Free State," he said.

It is alleged that on April 20, 2017, these officials held a meeting with members of Mafoko Security Patrols at Vereeniging Airport and then solicited a bribe of R1 million from Mafoko Security Patrols.

Chabalala said the officials entered into an agreement with Mafoko Security Patrols that the money will be paid back during the existence of the contract that Mafoko Security Patrols had with Sedibeng District Municipality.

He said Mafoko Security Patrols allegedly paid R800 000 to Motsoaledi Makhutle and Kajal Wiese, the money delivered in two tranches of R500 000 and R300 000 in cash on two different dates.

"Mafoko Security Patrols reported the matter to the late Municipal Manager, Stanley Khanyile after the contract had ended because they did not receive any payment from the officials as per their agreement. A meeting was held with all the parties involved, including the Municipal Manager in November 2018, to find ways on how the money would be paid back to Mafoko Security Patrols," Chabalala said.

He explained that the letter was a follow-up on the meeting requesting the Municipal Manager to intervene and ensure that Mafoko Security Patrols are paid back their money.

"This is one of many examples of gross corruption that has been occurring and continue to occur in the Sedibeng District Municipality under the ANC-led administration," Chabalala said.

"This clearly indicates that Mafoko Security Patrol did not win all tenders in an open and transparent manner. Therefore, it is important that all tenders awarded by the Gauteng Provincial Government to this company be investigated to ensure that everything was done within the proper supply chain management process and that all treasury regulations were followed," he added.

He said should it be found that these allegations are true, all the officials involved must face severe consequences of their actions and Mafoko Security Patrols should be blacklisted from doing any business with government.

We will also be tabling questions to MEC Maile to ascertain what exactly transpired based on the allegations.

