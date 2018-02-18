JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has challenged Gauteng roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi to ensure that his department meets all the job creation targets set for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The roads and transport department had once again failed in its mandate to create job opportunities for the unemployed people in the province, DA MPL Fred Nel said on Sunday.

For the third quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year, the department was supposed to create 40 job opportunities for youth, 22 for women, and four for people with disabilities in construction. But not a single target was met, he said.

This indicated poor project management by the department, hence their failure to meet their stipulated job creation targets. The department was not doing enough to eradicate poverty and to create better opportunities for all.

The construction programme of the department was critical, given the current state of the roads in the province. The stagnation of job creation meant that roads would not be well maintained.

"The DA challenges the MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi to ensure that his department meets all the job creation targets set for the 2017/2018 financial year," Nel said.

Government programmes such as the one run by the roads and transport department helped to provide people with the training they needed to find permanent employment.

"The DA believes that it is the responsibility of all the government departments to create job opportunities. Come 2019 when the DA is voted in power we will ensure total change where all Gauteng government departments meet their targets to reduce unemployment," Nel said.

African News Agency/ANA