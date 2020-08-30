DA lays charges of theft, fraud against Merafong City mayor for non payment of Eskom bills
CARLETONVILLE - The Democratic Alliance in Merafong City on the West Rand has laid criminal charges against Merafong mayor Maphefo Mogale Letsie, the party said on Sunday.
The charges were related to money that was paid by residents of Merafong in good faith for electricity supplied by Eskom, and which was never paid over to Eskom by Merafong City, DA Gauteng MPL Ina Cilliers said in a statement.
"The case number is 349/8/2020 and we have received confirmation from the SAPS [South African Police Service] in Carletonville that the matter is under investigation," she said.
As a result of breaches such as this, residents in Merafong had been subjected to a reduction in the supply of bulk electricity to the municipality by Eskom, despite paying the municipality for the supply of electricity.
Earlier this year, Eskom indicated that the Merafong Local Municipality owed them R272,214,596 for electricity, as it had breached its payment obligations by failing to pay its debt to the power utility.
"It is unacceptable for Merafong to not pay for electricity while it charges and collects revenue from its residents for the supply of electricity. The DA will be closely monitoring the progress of this investigation to ensure that if anyone is found guilty they face the full might of the law," Cilliers said.
According to media reports, an Eskom spokesperson confirmed in mid-July that the municipality was not fully honouring its monthly current account and the debt was rapidly increasing. The arrears debt in July reportedly stood at almost R453-million.
- African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet