File picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The DA in Johannesburg lost a ward to the ANC and retained three others in a by-election this week. The ANC snatched ward 109, which comprises of areas such as Marlboro, Kelvin, Morningside Manor, and Stjwetla in Alexandra. Voter turnout was at 25,6%. The DA won the ward with 51,15% of the votes in the 2016 local government elections.

The ANC, DA and the EFF were the only three parties contesting for the seat after the DA councillor resigned.

The DA held on to ward 83 in Helderkruin and Roodepoort, in western Johannesburg with 71% of votes cast. The Freedom Front Plus received 23%, up from four in 2016 local polls while the ANC got 6% and the EFF just 1%, down from 2 garnered in 2016.

The party also retained ward 112 in Midrand and ward 54 in southern Johannesburg.

The ANC in Johannesburg said its plan to win the city from the DA-led coalition was in motion.

"Today the people of Marlboro, Kelvin, Gallo Manor, Morningside Manor, Alexandra and Stjwetla came out in their numbers to vote for the ANC. The ANC’s victory in this by-election is a sign of renewed confidence of the people in the ability of the ANC to solve their problems. This ward was previously in the hands of the DA; whose councillor resigned citing EFF meddling. Our victory in this ward is testimony that the residents have lost confidence in the DA-led coalition which has dismally failed to deliver services and enforce by-laws. This is a sign of a DA in disarray," spokesman Jolidee Matongo said in a statement.

In the Western Cape, the DA took over ward 2 from the ANC. The DA, which controls the Western Cape province, snatched the seat in Barrydale, Swellendam after going head to head against the ANC and the EFF.

Voter turnout was 71,3%.

African News Agency (ANA)