DA says Defence Minister Thandi Modise’s Russia trip is poor judgement and fruitless expenditure

Pretoria – The DA has criticised Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise for what it termed “extremely poor judgement” in her attending the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defence, General Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu. DA’s Shadow Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament, Kobus Marais said South Africa’s representation at the event does not bode well, considering the Russia war with its neighbour Ukraine.

“Her media release touting Russia as a ‘peace-loving’ nation is extremely worrying as Russia has been embroiled in a war against Ukraine for the past 6 months after instigating an invasion,” Marais said. “The ANC government is maintaining its blind spot when it comes to its war-mongering comrades, which does not bode well for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). If Minister Modise and her comrades in Cabinet are unable or unwilling to acknowledge the truth of Russia’s atrocities, they will never be able to address the reality of the serious concerns plaguing the SANDF and the rest of the country.” The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans has arrived in Russia for the conference today.

Modise’s spokesperson Cornelius Monama said the conference, which takes place from Monday until Wednesday, would be attended by ministers of defence from different countries as well as experts and key stakeholders in the military field. “The conference’s objectives are to share practical ideas and explore solutions on matters of global security. Minister Thandi Modise will address the conference on Tuesday, the 16th of August,” Monama said. The DA said “instead of appeasing Russia, the minister must pivot this wasted and fruitless expenditure into an opportunity to call for peace” in Ukraine.

The opposition party also encouraged Modise to visit Ukraine “and see the destruction for herself”. “The devastation has not been confined within Ukraine’s border. The war has had far-reaching implications on the world’s economy, and has increased the massive financial burden of all South Africans. Minister Modise must understand that ordinary South Africans are struggling and starving and emboldening Russia will only cause further havoc,” Marais said. “We find it shocking that the minister can justify this visit financially – given SANDF’s dire straits – never mind morally. All in a day’s work for a minister who celebrated and drank champagne with the Russians while they were invading Ukraine.”

In March, the Ministry of Defence defended Modise’s attendance of a cocktail function at the home of Russian ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Rogachev on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. “We confirm that (Modise), her special adviser, Tsepe Motumi, and the chief of the SA National Defence Force, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, attended the Russian Motherland Defender’s Day on the said date, as invited by the Russian ambassador,” Monama was quoted as saying after a scathing media statement from the DA criticizing the minister’s attendance. IOL